What is TEKTIAS (TKT)

TEKTIAS is a high-performance decentralized multichain DeFi protocol. Its hybrid design combines an off-chain order book, advanced aggregation, and liquidity management engine with on-chain custody and settlement. This approach delivers the speed and efficiency of traditional trading systems while ensuring the transparency and security of blockchain technology — creating a seamless and powerful trading experience. TEKTIAS operates across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Zksync, Monad Testnet and more *currently in testnet phase. This multichain integration enables fast, cost-efficient, and cross-chain transactions, providing users with unmatched flexibility and interoperability. Liquidity on TEKTIAS is enhanced through automated market makers (AMM) and aggregated from various DeFi protocols to offer deep order books and optimized pricing. Built for all types of DeFi users, TEKTIAS provides instant execution, low-latency transactions, and cross-chain compatibility — all while allowing users to maintain full control and custody of their funds. Whether you’re trading, providing liquidity, or exploring yield opportunities, TEKTIAS delivers a best-in-class DeFi experience.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

TEKTIAS (TKT) Resource Official Website

TEKTIAS Price Prediction (USD)

How much will TEKTIAS (TKT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your TEKTIAS (TKT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for TEKTIAS.

Check the TEKTIAS price prediction now!

TKT to Local Currencies

Try Converter

TEKTIAS (TKT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of TEKTIAS (TKT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TKT token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About TEKTIAS (TKT) How much is TEKTIAS (TKT) worth today? The live TKT price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current TKT to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of TKT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of TEKTIAS? The market cap for TKT is $ 4.89K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of TKT? The circulating supply of TKT is 96.00M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of TKT? TKT achieved an ATH price of 0.01329354 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of TKT? TKT saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of TKT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for TKT is -- USD . Will TKT go higher this year? TKT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out TKT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

TEKTIAS (TKT) Important Industry Updates