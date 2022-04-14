TEKTIAS (TKT) Information

TEKTIAS is a high-performance decentralized multichain DeFi protocol. Its hybrid design combines an off-chain order book, advanced aggregation, and liquidity management engine with on-chain custody and settlement. This approach delivers the speed and efficiency of traditional trading systems while ensuring the transparency and security of blockchain technology — creating a seamless and powerful trading experience.

TEKTIAS operates across multiple blockchains, including Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Zksync, Monad Testnet and more *currently in testnet phase. This multichain integration enables fast, cost-efficient, and cross-chain transactions, providing users with unmatched flexibility and interoperability. Liquidity on TEKTIAS is enhanced through automated market makers (AMM) and aggregated from various DeFi protocols to offer deep order books and optimized pricing.

Built for all types of DeFi users, TEKTIAS provides instant execution, low-latency transactions, and cross-chain compatibility — all while allowing users to maintain full control and custody of their funds. Whether you’re trading, providing liquidity, or exploring yield opportunities, TEKTIAS delivers a best-in-class DeFi experience.