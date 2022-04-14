TeleSwap (TSWAP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TeleSwap (TSWAP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TeleSwap (TSWAP) Information TeleSwap is a Telegram mini app Cross-Chain Swap Exchange built on The Open Network. The exchange is backed up by TON blockchain and Ston.fi. What makes it outstanding is that exchange doesn't ask for wallet connect or previous sign up. Our main goal is to create a space without borders and show the crypto space what a true decentralisation means. Aswell we are partnering with all project with huge potential and offering them a help by providing our bridging service and crafting unique API and widgets. Official Website: https://teleswap.io/ Buy TSWAP Now!

TeleSwap (TSWAP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TeleSwap (TSWAP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 2.57K $ 2.57K $ 2.57K Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.57K $ 2.57K $ 2.57K All-Time High: $ 0.00321339 $ 0.00321339 $ 0.00321339 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about TeleSwap (TSWAP) price

TeleSwap (TSWAP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TeleSwap (TSWAP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TSWAP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TSWAP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TSWAP's tokenomics, explore TSWAP token's live price!

