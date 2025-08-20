Term Finance (TERM) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.45 $ 0.45 $ 0.45 24H Low $ 0.489716 $ 0.489716 $ 0.489716 24H High 24H Low $ 0.45$ 0.45 $ 0.45 24H High $ 0.489716$ 0.489716 $ 0.489716 All Time High $ 16.7$ 16.7 $ 16.7 Lowest Price $ 0.337416$ 0.337416 $ 0.337416 Price Change (1H) -0.01% Price Change (1D) -2.53% Price Change (7D) -5.08% Price Change (7D) -5.08%

Term Finance (TERM) real-time price is $0.477322. Over the past 24 hours, TERM traded between a low of $ 0.45 and a high of $ 0.489716, showing active market volatility. TERM's all-time high price is $ 16.7, while its all-time low price is $ 0.337416.

In terms of short-term performance, TERM has changed by -0.01% over the past hour, -2.53% over 24 hours, and -5.08% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Term Finance (TERM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.73M$ 47.73M $ 47.73M Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Total Supply 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Term Finance is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TERM is 0.00, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 47.73M.