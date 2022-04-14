Terner (TERNER) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Terner (TERNER), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Terner (TERNER) Information Terner is an AI-powered platform on Solana that enables users to create, deploy, and crowdfund innovative projects through natural language interaction. The platform combines advanced AI capabilities with blockchain technology to democratize project creation, offering tools for building web applications, bots, and various digital solutions while providing automated deployment and investment opportunities for creators and investors alike. Official Website: https://terner.wtf Buy TERNER Now!

Terner (TERNER) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 5.63K
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 5.63K
All-Time High: $ 0.00007762
All-Time Low: $ 0.00000524
Current Price: $ 0

Terner (TERNER) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Terner (TERNER) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TERNER tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TERNER tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TERNER's tokenomics, explore TERNER token's live price!

