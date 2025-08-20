Tesseract (T4D) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.712391 to $ 0.722336
24H Low: $ 0.712391
24H High: $ 0.722336
All Time High: $ 0.999671
Lowest Price: $ 0.646651
Price Change (1H): +0.32%
Price Change (1D): +0.70%
Price Change (7D): +0.02%

Tesseract (T4D) real-time price is $0.720182. Over the past 24 hours, T4D traded between a low of $ 0.712391 and a high of $ 0.722336, showing active market volatility. T4D's all-time high price is $ 0.999671, while its all-time low price is $ 0.646651.

In terms of short-term performance, T4D has changed by +0.32% over the past hour, +0.70% over 24 hours, and +0.02% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Tesseract (T4D) Market Information

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Volume (24H): --
Fully Diluted Market Cap: $ 718.58M
Circulation Supply: 0.00
Total Supply: 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Tesseract is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of T4D is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 718.58M.