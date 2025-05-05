tGOLD Price (TXAU)
The live price of tGOLD (TXAU) today is 101.72 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 9.50M USD. TXAU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key tGOLD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- tGOLD price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 93.40K USD
Get real-time price updates of the TXAU to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TXAU price information.
During today, the price change of tGOLD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of tGOLD to USD was $ -0.1511457480.
In the past 60 days, the price change of tGOLD to USD was $ -6.9028005760.
In the past 90 days, the price change of tGOLD to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.1511457480
|-0.14%
|60 Days
|$ -6.9028005760
|-6.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of tGOLD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-3.15%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
tGOLD (TXAU) is a gold-backed token. Each tGOLD token is 1:1 backed by, and redeemable for 1 gram of 99.99% LBMA-accredited gold, held in fully insured and audited vaults. 50% of the rewards generated by tGOLD transactional fees are distributed to the holders of AurusX (AX).
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TXAU to VND
₫2,676,761.8
|1 TXAU to AUD
A$157.666
|1 TXAU to GBP
￡76.29
|1 TXAU to EUR
€89.5136
|1 TXAU to USD
$101.72
|1 TXAU to MYR
RM434.3444
|1 TXAU to TRY
₺3,912.1512
|1 TXAU to JPY
¥14,723.97
|1 TXAU to RUB
₽8,435.6396
|1 TXAU to INR
₹8,597.3744
|1 TXAU to IDR
Rp1,667,540.7168
|1 TXAU to KRW
₩142,464.9632
|1 TXAU to PHP
₱5,645.46
|1 TXAU to EGP
￡E.5,165.3416
|1 TXAU to BRL
R$574.718
|1 TXAU to CAD
C$139.3564
|1 TXAU to BDT
৳12,399.668
|1 TXAU to NGN
₦163,536.2612
|1 TXAU to UAH
₴4,231.552
|1 TXAU to VES
Bs8,951.36
|1 TXAU to PKR
Rs28,676.9024
|1 TXAU to KZT
₸52,676.7192
|1 TXAU to THB
฿3,366.932
|1 TXAU to TWD
NT$3,123.8212
|1 TXAU to AED
د.إ373.3124
|1 TXAU to CHF
Fr83.4104
|1 TXAU to HKD
HK$788.33
|1 TXAU to MAD
.د.م941.9272
|1 TXAU to MXN
$1,991.6776