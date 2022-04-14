ThankYouSonicGod (TYSG) Tokenomics
ThankYouSonicGod (TYSG) Information
Thank You Sonic God" ($TYSG) is a parody meme cryptocurrency project with no intrinsic value or financial return expected. This project is 100% community-led with no official team, owners, or roadmap. It has no association with real people or companies. Participation is at your own risk; tokens may become worthless. This is not an investment offer or financial service. In Sonic we trust Our Sonic God never errs. The code is sacred, and his vision is absolute - Trust the Sonic God Yield frees You Yield will liberate us from our sins. Follow the path of APR. Rewards come to those who trust the Sonic God’s plan. Volatility is a test Volatility divides the faithful from the faint-hearted. In chaos, we meme. The dip tests conviction. Faster than FOMO Our duty is to strengthen the chain. Trade and conduct transactions as if they were prayers and recruit new followers.
ThankYouSonicGod (TYSG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for ThankYouSonicGod (TYSG), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
ThankYouSonicGod (TYSG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of ThankYouSonicGod (TYSG) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TYSG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TYSG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand TYSG's tokenomics, explore TYSG token's live price!
TYSG Price Prediction
Want to know where TYSG might be heading? Our TYSG price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.