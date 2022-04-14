The Eid Sheep ($TES) Tokenomics
The Eid Sheep ($TES) Information
$TES – The Eid Sheep: Building the Future of Play-to-Earn 🐏🚀 In a sea of memecoins and fleeting hype, $TES emerges with real purpose — a utility token designed to power the next era of blockchain gaming 🎮🌎.
At the heart of $TES is an immersive, farm-based P2E game where players can:
🌾 Cultivate and expand their farms 💰 Earn and instantly withdraw tokens 🏆 Compete in exciting tournaments 🤝 Collaborate with friends for greater rewards
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Eid Sheep ($TES), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Eid Sheep ($TES) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Eid Sheep ($TES) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $TES tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $TES tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.