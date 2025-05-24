The Cycan Network (CYN) is a decentralized cross-chain asset management platform that provides users with convenient asset management tools and diverse investment strategies to achieve value growth for their digital asset portfolios. Cycan is focused on the DeFi market and will be deployed on Kusama, BSC networks and other public chains. The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) is the canary network of the Cycan Network（Like KSM to DOT）and will be deployed on Kusama，BSC networks and other public chains. ELP is a decentralized cross-chain asset management platform with the same features as Cycan but for the NFT market. Everlasting Cash (ELC) is an anti-inflation algorithmic stablecoin on the Cycan network, which is minted by staking CYN, ELP or both. Due to its anti-inflation characteristics, ELC should be attractive in negative interest environments. Phenix test-net is Cycan's test network is being tested on Polkadot’s Rococo test network.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.