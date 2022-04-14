The First Play (1ST) Tokenomics Discover key insights into The First Play (1ST), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

The First Play (1ST) Information The First Play by $retire dev. Everyone deserves to have their first big move. The First Play by $retire dev. Everyone deserves to have their first big move. Official Website: https://the1stplay.xyz/ Buy 1ST Now!

The First Play (1ST) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for The First Play (1ST), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 66.20K $ 66.20K $ 66.20K Total Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M Circulating Supply: $ 999.96M $ 999.96M $ 999.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 66.20K $ 66.20K $ 66.20K All-Time High: $ 0.00010884 $ 0.00010884 $ 0.00010884 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004512 $ 0.00004512 $ 0.00004512 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about The First Play (1ST) price

The First Play (1ST) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of The First Play (1ST) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of 1ST tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many 1ST tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand 1ST's tokenomics, explore 1ST token's live price!

1ST Price Prediction Want to know where 1ST might be heading? Our 1ST price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See 1ST token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!