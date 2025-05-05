The ILLUSION Project Price (ILLUSION)
The live price of The ILLUSION Project (ILLUSION) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 168.84K USD. ILLUSION to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The ILLUSION Project Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The ILLUSION Project price change within the day is -3.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 524.61M USD
During today, the price change of The ILLUSION Project to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The ILLUSION Project to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The ILLUSION Project to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The ILLUSION Project to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.79%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+15.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-28.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The ILLUSION Project: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.67%
-3.79%
+26.02%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The ILLUSION Project is a meme project built to evolve with the times by remixing and reimagining pop culture. It blends mainstream web 2 pop culture with web 3 crypto native degen culture, making it a cultural bridge between web 2 and web 3. At first glance, it has everything expected from a memecoin, including Avukadu, a half-cat, half-avocado mascot with endless parody potential. But beneath the surface lies something deeper—a hidden race of alien refugees made of cosmic slime, lurking in the backend of the site.
