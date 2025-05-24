What is The Kingdom Coin (TKC)

What is the project about? The Kingdom Coin project is a token on the Binance smart chain designed to provide a decentralized financial payment system with a web 3 wallet, P2P trading platform, card payment feature, fiat banking feature, staking, and launch pad. The ecosystem of the project is structured in a way that promotes self-sustainability and allows for growth over the long term. What makes your project unique? The Kingdom Coin is a Unique decentralised finance Ecosystem that is highly Prophetic and have the backing and support of God and the maximum commitment of her founders and developers alongside the community at large. History of your project. Launched on May 1st, 2023 and have generated over $700k volume in less than 24hours and have over 1000 holders What’s next for your project? The Kingdom coin future plans include development and deployment of our utilities such as our web3 wallet, Launchpad, Staking, Fiat banking feature and lots more to the public and also achieve partnerships with top cryptcurrency strategists and exchanges What can your token be used for? The Kingdom Coin token is at the center of the ecosystem and is used as the primary means of exchange within the network. Users can buy, sell, and trade Kingdom Coin tokens on the P2P trading platform or through the card payment feature. The token can also be staked to earn rewards passively.

The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website