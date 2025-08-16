More About CANDLE

the mascot of crypto Logo

the mascot of crypto Price (CANDLE)

Unlisted

1 CANDLE to USD Live Price:

+49.90%1D
the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-08-16 10:02:27 (UTC+8)

the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
24H Low
$ 0.0000295
24H High

-6.51%

+49.97%

the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) real-time price is $0.00002758. Over the past 24 hours, CANDLE traded between a low of $ 0.00001839 and a high of $ 0.0000295, showing active market volatility. CANDLE's all-time high price is $ 0.0000295, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00001839.

In terms of short-term performance, CANDLE has changed by -6.51% over the past hour, +49.97% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) Market Information

$ 28.10K
$ 28.10K
999.83M
999,828,192.765391
The current Market Cap of the mascot of crypto is $ 28.10K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CANDLE is 999.83M, with a total supply of 999828192.765391. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 28.10K.

the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of the mascot of crypto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of the mascot of crypto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of the mascot of crypto to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of the mascot of crypto to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+49.97%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is the mascot of crypto (CANDLE)

the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) Resource

Official Website

the mascot of crypto Price Prediction (USD)

How much will the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for the mascot of crypto.

Check the the mascot of crypto price prediction now!

CANDLE to Local Currencies

the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CANDLE token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About the mascot of crypto (CANDLE)

How much is the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) worth today?
The live CANDLE price in USD is 0.00002758 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current CANDLE to USD price?
The current price of CANDLE to USD is $ 0.00002758. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of the mascot of crypto?
The market cap for CANDLE is $ 28.10K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of CANDLE?
The circulating supply of CANDLE is 999.83M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CANDLE?
CANDLE achieved an ATH price of 0.0000295 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CANDLE?
CANDLE saw an ATL price of 0.00001839 USD.
What is the trading volume of CANDLE?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CANDLE is -- USD.
Will CANDLE go higher this year?
CANDLE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CANDLE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
the mascot of crypto (CANDLE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
08-16 04:04:00Currency Policy
Fed Announces Termination of Specific Regulatory Program for Banks' Cryptocurrency Business
08-15 19:17:00Industry Updates
Market pullback affects meme coins, CLIPPY, SPARK, TROLL drop over 30% from monthly highs
08-15 15:35:00Industry Updates
Data: Over the past 30 days, the amount of ETH purchased by Ethereum strategy entities and ETFs is 47 times the network's net issuance
08-15 11:48:00Industry Updates
Crypto market falls across the board, total market cap down 3.9% in 24 hours, US stock indices close nearly flat
08-14 03:10:00Industry Updates
Total cryptocurrency market capitalization exceeds $4.2 trillion, reaching a new all-time high
08-13 19:56:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rises to $4,700, 24h increase of 9.53%

