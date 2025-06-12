The Most Expensive Shiba Inu Price (DENGDENG)
The live price of The Most Expensive Shiba Inu (DENGDENG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 7.89K USD. DENGDENG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key The Most Expensive Shiba Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- The Most Expensive Shiba Inu price change within the day is -3.84%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.79M USD
During today, the price change of The Most Expensive Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of The Most Expensive Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of The Most Expensive Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of The Most Expensive Shiba Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.84%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of The Most Expensive Shiba Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-3.84%
-8.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Deng Deng, a Shiba Inu abandoned in China, was sold at an online auction in Beijing in November 2021 for 160,000 yuan (approximately $25,000 USD). Deng Deng’s viral story on Weibo, detailing his abandonment at a pet training center in 2014, drove the high price, amplified by the rising popularity of Shiba Inus linked to cryptocurrencies like Dogecoin. Stay up-to-date with the latest DENG DENG memes, updates, and community events. Be part of the most expensive Shiba Inu community!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
