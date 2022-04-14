Discover key insights into The Winners Circle (HRSE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

The Winners Circle (HRSE) Information

Turning punters into fanatics. The Winners Circle ecosystem offers horseracing fans the opportunity to own shares in real horses, earn $HRSE tokens through prediction games and improve their betting results through our AI agent tipster Ava Stallion.

The $HRSE token is the currency of the ecosystem and as the roadmap progresses value will increasingly accrue to $HRSE through the following mechanisms...

100% of the profit from Ava's bets will be used to buy and burn $HRSE tokens. Track her progress here https://avatracker.xyz/ https://x.com/AvaStallion Fans who stake their $HRSE will receive a 5% APR, rewards in the upcoming Racehorse Manager game and a share in the winnings from the project's racehorse named 'The HRSE Horse' https://www.skysports.com/racing/form-profiles/horse/1312855/the-hrse-horse The upcoming launch of the Racehorse Manager game will enable fans to compete for $HRSE rewards with TWC taking a small % of the HRSE entry fees from each race.

The Winner’s Circle offers racing fans unique opportunities such as discounts on racehorse ownership syndicate shares, becoming a manager in a fantasy prediction game, governance voting on crucial team decisions, and more.