The Winners Circle (HRSE) Tokenomics
The Winners Circle (HRSE) Information
Turning punters into fanatics. The Winners Circle ecosystem offers horseracing fans the opportunity to own shares in real horses, earn $HRSE tokens through prediction games and improve their betting results through our AI agent tipster Ava Stallion.
The $HRSE token is the currency of the ecosystem and as the roadmap progresses value will increasingly accrue to $HRSE through the following mechanisms...
- 100% of the profit from Ava's bets will be used to buy and burn $HRSE tokens. Track her progress here https://avatracker.xyz/ https://x.com/AvaStallion
- Fans who stake their $HRSE will receive a 5% APR, rewards in the upcoming Racehorse Manager game and a share in the winnings from the project's racehorse named 'The HRSE Horse' https://www.skysports.com/racing/form-profiles/horse/1312855/the-hrse-horse
- The upcoming launch of the Racehorse Manager game will enable fans to compete for $HRSE rewards with TWC taking a small % of the HRSE entry fees from each race.
The Winner’s Circle offers racing fans unique opportunities such as discounts on racehorse ownership syndicate shares, becoming a manager in a fantasy prediction game, governance voting on crucial team decisions, and more.
The Winners Circle (HRSE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for The Winners Circle (HRSE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
The Winners Circle (HRSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of The Winners Circle (HRSE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of HRSE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many HRSE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand HRSE's tokenomics, explore HRSE token's live price!
HRSE Price Prediction
Want to know where HRSE might be heading? Our HRSE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.