Thruster Price (THRUST)
The live price of Thruster (THRUST) today is 0.01953794 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.55M USD. THRUST to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Thruster Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Thruster price change within the day is -1.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 130.33M USD
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00026246537692836
|-1.32%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0060436358
|-30.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0078612464
|-40.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0190602840331233
|-49.38%
Discover the latest price analysis of Thruster: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.10%
-1.32%
+11.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Thruster is a Blast-native DEX for the best Blast-native teams and tokens to build on. Thruster is deeply integrated across the Blast ecosystem, with integrations with most of the top protocols, tokens, and liquidity providers in the ecosystem. Liquidity provider tools are also essential for Thruster, and allow for better yield capture for LPs. Thruster’s core product is automated market makers (AMM). Automated market makers are a form of decentralized exchange (DEX) that give users the ability to make on-chain trades of utility and governance tokens without interfacing with an order book, which are often inefficient and can be manipulated (spoof orders) for longer tail assets and on higher-latency chains. AMM protocols accomplish this by pricing deposited liquidity against specific preset curves, available at any time of the day. Due to this automation, traders can easily access liquidity for a broad range of assets while liquidity providers can earn trading fees on positions they deposit permissionlessly into an AMM.
