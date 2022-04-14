TOKPIE (TKP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into TOKPIE (TKP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

TOKPIE (TKP) Information TOKPIE is the First Cryptocurrency Exchange Platform with BOUNTY STAKES TRADING service. Holders of the TOKPIE (TKP) token can get up to 500% discount on fees, regular airdrops from newly listed projects, up to 70% referral bonus, access to the bounty stakes depositing and trading, P2P loans with TKP pledged as collateral under 90% LTV, and income from TKP lending (staking). Also, TKP is accepted on Tokpie IEO Launchpad. Official Website: https://tokpie.io Buy TKP Now!

TOKPIE (TKP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for TOKPIE (TKP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 62.55M $ 62.55M $ 62.55M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 79.29M $ 79.29M $ 79.29M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 78.88M $ 78.88M $ 78.88M All-Time High: $ 0.894523 $ 0.894523 $ 0.894523 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.790722 $ 0.790722 $ 0.790722 Learn more about TOKPIE (TKP) price

TOKPIE (TKP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of TOKPIE (TKP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TKP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TKP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand TKP's tokenomics, explore TKP token's live price!

