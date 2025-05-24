TON Tiger is the token from the legendary Pixel God, created specifically for the P2E game Claimy. Who is Pixel God? He is a true veteran of the TON NFT space, emerging at the dawn of the era of non-fungible tokens. His first collection, TON Sharks, became an emblem of success and community influence. The Sharks gained user recognition and made it to TON Diamonds, solidifying their status as a legendary and sought-after collection. What is Claimy? It's an engaging P2E game built on the TON blockchain and integrated into Telegram via Telegram Mini Apps. It brings together all of Pixel God's iconic collections, including TON Sharks, Funny Snails, and VIP Viking Club, as well as the $TIGER token. $TIGER is the in-game currency in Claimy, unlocking new opportunities for you. Use $TIGER to buy boosts and accelerate your progress, maximizing your gaming experience.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.