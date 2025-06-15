What is Tourism Industry Metavers (TIM)

What Is Tourism Industry Metaverse (TIM)? TIM token takes center stage as the primary currency within the captivating BCN Garden game, an engaging NFT experience hosted on the Tron Blockchain. What is our project movement ? the goal of the Tourism Industry Metaverse (TIM) token is to create a new economy within the BCNGarden game . The TIM token is designed to reward players and encourage them to explore all SEED in BCN Garden . The token can be used to purchase NFTs of SEED within the game Where can we use TIM in BCNGarden ? Several way that you can use TIM in our metaverse game to get water to seed to exchange your fruit and seed in TIM What Makes Tourism Industry Metaverse (TIM) Unique? 1-Designed for the tourism industry 2-Rewards players 3-Creates a new economy 4- Managed by a large sales organization

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Tourism Industry Metavers (TIM) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Tourism Industry Metavers (TIM) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Tourism Industry Metavers (TIM) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about TIM token's extensive tokenomics now!