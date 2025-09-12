Traceva Price (TRCV)
-2.02%
-11.61%
--
--
Traceva (TRCV) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, TRCV traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. TRCV's all-time high price is $ 0, while its all-time low price is $ 0.
In terms of short-term performance, TRCV has changed by -2.02% over the past hour, -11.61% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.
The current Market Cap of Traceva is $ 44.49K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of TRCV is 880.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 50.55K.
During today, the price change of Traceva to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Traceva to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Traceva to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Traceva to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.61%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
modular protocol designed for allowing total control of digital identities, data, and interactions by users and autonomous agents Traceva is a privacy-native, modular protocol designed for allowing total control of digital identities, data, and interactions by users and autonomous agents. It is built on top of advanced zero-knowledge cryptographic primitives. Traceva is a unified environment where identity verification, anonymous transactions, encrypted messaging, decentralized storage, and verifiable private access are enabled without compromising user anonymity or traceability. The core goal of Traceva is building a decentralized, highly scalable solution for real issues of digital identity exposure, transactability, and data privacy. With zk-SNARKs and zk-STARKs cryptography, decentralized identifiers (DIDs), verifiable credentials (VCs), stealth addresses, and decentralized storage (IPFS/Filecoin/Arweave), all of your transactions in Traceva remain provable but invisible, enabling trust without disclosure.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|09-11 22:05:00
|Industry Updates
U.S. August unadjusted CPI annual rate recorded at 2.9%, in line with market expectations
|09-11 17:57:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin Season Index Reaches 90-Day High, Currently at 67
|09-11 14:45:00
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF saw net inflows of $741.5 million, while Ethereum ETF saw net inflows of $171.5 million
|09-11 06:45:00
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin withdrawals resume, with a net outflow of 2,918.57 BTC from CEX in the past 24 hours
|09-11 04:54:00
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: The Combination of Blockchain and AI Will Usher in New Prosperity, SEC Determined to Seize Current Opportunities
|09-10 13:05:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoin rally may be "short-lived," crypto market cap falls below $4 trillion
