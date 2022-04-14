Traceva (TRCV) Tokenomics
Traceva (TRCV) Information
modular protocol designed for allowing total control of digital identities, data, and interactions by users and autonomous agents
Traceva is a privacy-native, modular protocol designed for allowing total control of digital identities, data, and interactions by users and autonomous agents. It is built on top of advanced zero-knowledge cryptographic primitives. Traceva is a unified environment where identity verification, anonymous transactions, encrypted messaging, decentralized storage, and verifiable private access are enabled without compromising user anonymity or traceability.
The core goal of Traceva is building a decentralized, highly scalable solution for real issues of digital identity exposure, transactability, and data privacy. With zk-SNARKs and zk-STARKs cryptography, decentralized identifiers (DIDs), verifiable credentials (VCs), stealth addresses, and decentralized storage (IPFS/Filecoin/Arweave), all of your transactions in Traceva remain provable but invisible, enabling trust without disclosure.
Traceva (TRCV) Tokenomics
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Traceva (TRCV), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Traceva (TRCV) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Traceva (TRCV) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRCV tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRCV tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
