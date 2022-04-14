Trendix (TRDX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Trendix (TRDX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Trendix (TRDX) Information Trendix is a multi-purpose Web3 platform integrating prediction markets, social engagement, gaming, and decentralized trading, all powered by blockchain technology. The TRDX token serves as the ecosystem's utility and reward currency, enabling seamless transactions, play-to-earn mechanics, AI-powered trading insights, and premium access. Players and users can earn, trade, and own digital assets, fostering a sustainable, user-driven economy on Solana. Official Website: https://trendix.in Whitepaper: https://trendix.gitbook.io/docs

Trendix (TRDX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trendix (TRDX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.00K Total Supply: $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.00K All-Time High: $ 0.04319225 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

Trendix (TRDX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Trendix (TRDX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of TRDX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many TRDX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

TRDX Price Prediction Want to know where TRDX might be heading? Our TRDX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

