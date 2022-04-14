Triceps (TRIX) Information

Triceps TRIX is a community-driven token with the charm of a memecoin, built on the BNB Chain.

TRIX It acts as a liquidity generator and provides automatic rewards in $BICS tokens for every holder of just a minimum of 1 million TRIX (1,000,000) tokens. Once a TRIX holder accumulates 50 million BICS tokens, they become automatically eligible for Bitcoin rewards, distributed from the trading fees of the $BICS Ecosystem

TRIX is fully decentralized, with 100% of the supply pooled in PancakeSwap! Lp tokens are burned and the contract is renounced, ensuring long-term transparency and community trust. It was created by a group of passionate BICS supporters who are deeply committed to the project and its future!