The Donkey on TRON taking us to the sun. TRONKEY combines a love for Donkeys and the TRON Blockchain, launched by an experienced team with deep expertise within Blockchain Technology, cryptocurrency and community building. Inspired by the exciting potential of Meme coins on TRON, and the fast growing communities forming, Tronkey plans to build one of the strongest communities within the Web3 Space.
Understanding the tokenomics of TRONKEY (TRONKEY) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TRONKEY tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TRONKEY tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.