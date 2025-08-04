What is Trust in Nom (NOM)

This is a tribute to Nom, the deployer and founder of BONK, widely regarded as the Savior of Solana. In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, Solana faced an existential crisis. Amid the chaos, Nom stepped up with a bold vision: launch BONK and airdrop 50% of its supply to the entire Solana community. This act of generosity and foresight sparked a turning point. Solana began to heal, BONK gained momentum, and today, it has grown into a billion dollar brand. Trust in Nom is a Solana based token, launched on Day 1 of the brand new letsBONK launchpad, powered by Raydium LaunchLab technologies. Believe in something. Trust in Nom.

Trust in Nom (NOM) Resource Official Website

Trust in Nom (NOM) Tokenomics

