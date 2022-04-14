Trust in Nom (NOM) Tokenomics

Trust in Nom (NOM) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Trust in Nom (NOM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Trust in Nom (NOM) Information

This is a tribute to Nom, the deployer and founder of BONK, widely regarded as the Savior of Solana.

In the aftermath of the FTX collapse, Solana faced an existential crisis. Amid the chaos, Nom stepped up with a bold vision: launch BONK and airdrop 50% of its supply to the entire Solana community. This act of generosity and foresight sparked a turning point. Solana began to heal, BONK gained momentum, and today, it has grown into a billion dollar brand.

Trust in Nom is a Solana based token, launched on Day 1 of the brand new letsBONK launchpad, powered by Raydium LaunchLab technologies.

Believe in something. Trust in Nom.

Official Website:
https://TrustinNom.com

Trust in Nom (NOM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Trust in Nom (NOM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 332.36K
$ 332.36K$ 332.36K
Total Supply:
$ 999.92M
$ 999.92M$ 999.92M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.92M
$ 999.92M$ 999.92M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 332.36K
$ 332.36K$ 332.36K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00033239
$ 0.00033239$ 0.00033239

Trust in Nom (NOM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Trust in Nom (NOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of NOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many NOM tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand NOM's tokenomics, explore NOM token's live price!

NOM Price Prediction

Want to know where NOM might be heading? Our NOM price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.