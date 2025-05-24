Tuition Coin Price (TUIT)
The live price of Tuition Coin (TUIT) today is 0.00207788 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TUIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Tuition Coin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Tuition Coin price change within the day is -0.03%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Tuition Coin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Tuition Coin to USD was $ -0.0001159939.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Tuition Coin to USD was $ -0.0009718400.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Tuition Coin to USD was $ +0.0000061271396344013.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.03%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001159939
|-5.58%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0009718400
|-46.77%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000061271396344013
|+0.30%
Discover the latest price analysis of Tuition Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-0.03%
-10.27%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TUIT is used to provide micro rewards and sponsorships to children on EdTech platforms. By offering rewards for academic achievements, TUIT motivates users, whether students, parents, or guardians, to take a more active role in the learning process. TUIT aims to support children in saving for future education expenses and college tuition. To achieve this, users of all our EdTech partners are required to vest until the children reach 18 years of age. This extended vesting period ensures the stability of the entire ecosystem.
