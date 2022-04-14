Turbo ETH (TETH) Tokenomics
Nucleus is the default yield provider for networks. Nucleus stands to revolutionize the way users interact with networks by removing the opportunity costs of exploring new ecosystems via embedding yield for all users at the network layer.
Nucleus enables networks to create a new yield generating primitive at the base of a network’s ecosystem. Users are able to generate yield by default on a wide variety of assets by bridging supported assets to the network. These assets will allow users to earn more while exploring all of the unique applications in the network’s ecosystem.
Nucleus's mission is to enable yield by default in every network in the crypto ecosystem to further empower the builders, users, and infrastructure within them.
Turbo ETH (TETH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Turbo ETH (TETH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TETH tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TETH tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.