Discover key insights into TWEET (TWEET), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
TWEET (TWEET) Information

$TWEET is the new bird in town bringing on-chain interactions directly to 𝕏 (formerly Twitter). It's no longer necessary to switch between apps and wallets while scanning the market and KOLs on 𝕏 before buying your favorite coin. You can now seamlessly do this all directly on 𝕏, and much more. We offer the ability to buy/sell crypto directly on X with a public tweet, as well as through a conversation with our bot in DMs. Further, we enable users to send crypto to anyone with an @ X handle, and support communities/projects with our unique Airdrop feature to send crypto to large groups with one single tweet (e.g. to award community prizes or competitions).

Official Website:
https://tweet.money
Whitepaper:
https://tweet-money.gitbook.io/tweet.money-docs

TWEET (TWEET) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for TWEET (TWEET), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
$ 10.00M$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 197.32K
$ 197.32K$ 197.32K
All-Time High:
$ 0.352214
$ 0.352214$ 0.352214
All-Time Low:
$ 0.01489262
$ 0.01489262$ 0.01489262
Current Price:
$ 0.01969504
$ 0.01969504$ 0.01969504

TWEET (TWEET) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of TWEET (TWEET) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of TWEET tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many TWEET tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand TWEET's tokenomics, explore TWEET token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.