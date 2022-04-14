Twelve Legions (CTL) Tokenomics
Twelve Legions (CTL) Information
12 Legions is a turn-based strategy game in which characters are represented by unique NFTs on the blockchain system.
12 Legions is an open world, with fantasy lands, where players can become Lords, ruling their lands. With Blockchain and NFT technology, 12 Legions will include in-game rewards worthy with users’ efforts and make everything more transparent and fair.
For more details, there are some features of our game:
- World map: A big map with Twelves lands
- Village & Clans: Help players create their clan and get more resources by occupying.
- Adventure Mode (PvE): PvE battles will help you level up heroes, collect materials and POM (our in-game token)
- Arena Mode (PvP): This mode allows players to defeat the other’s Heroes. Hence it is recommended for more experienced players.
Twelve Legions (CTL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Twelve Legions (CTL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Twelve Legions (CTL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Twelve Legions (CTL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CTL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CTL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.