Twelve Zodiac Price (TWELVE)
The live price of Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) today is 0.106641 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. TWELVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Twelve Zodiac Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 133.21K USD
- Twelve Zodiac price change within the day is +6.27%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Twelve Zodiac to USD was $ +0.00629101.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Twelve Zodiac to USD was $ +0.0476392113.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Twelve Zodiac to USD was $ +0.0443712086.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Twelve Zodiac to USD was $ +0.01052724034586833.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00629101
|+6.27%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0476392113
|+44.67%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0443712086
|+41.61%
|90 Days
|$ +0.01052724034586833
|+10.95%
Discover the latest price analysis of Twelve Zodiac: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.48%
+6.27%
+30.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Twelve Zodiac is building the foundation, infrastructure, ecosystem, and layered experiences for a unique hyper-realistic metaverse community. What is TWELVE? TWELVE is the City of Dream made for urban city lifestyle with pedestrian friendly and each building have different interact function. Token holders will be known as twelve mania. Twelve mania will be able to experience world-class games and metaverse with stunning visual and also interact and build network community. Twelve Metaverse is home of crypto community around the world where you can enjoy URBAN CITY with a lot of NEW experiences and accompanied with your personal lovely zodiac pet (NFT) while earn Crypto Asset at the same time using our main token TWELVE$.
