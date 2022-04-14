Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) Tokenomics
Twelve Zodiac is building the foundation, infrastructure, ecosystem, and layered experiences for a unique hyper-realistic metaverse community.
What is TWELVE? TWELVE is the City of Dream made for urban city lifestyle with pedestrian friendly and each building have different interact function. Token holders will be known as twelve mania. Twelve mania will be able to experience world-class games and metaverse with stunning visual and also interact and build network community.
Twelve Metaverse is home of crypto community around the world where you can enjoy URBAN CITY with a lot of NEW experiences and accompanied with your personal lovely zodiac pet (NFT) while earn Crypto Asset at the same time using our main token TWELVE$.
Understanding the tokenomics of Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of TWELVE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many TWELVE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
TWELVE Price Prediction
