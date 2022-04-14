Twelve Zodiac (TWELVE) Information

Twelve Zodiac is building the foundation, infrastructure, ecosystem, and layered experiences for a unique hyper-realistic metaverse community.

What is TWELVE? TWELVE is the City of Dream made for urban city lifestyle with pedestrian friendly and each building have different interact function. Token holders will be known as twelve mania. Twelve mania will be able to experience world-class games and metaverse with stunning visual and also interact and build network community.

Twelve Metaverse is home of crypto community around the world where you can enjoy URBAN CITY with a lot of NEW experiences and accompanied with your personal lovely zodiac pet (NFT) while earn Crypto Asset at the same time using our main token TWELVE$.