Discover key insights into TXA (TXA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

TXA (TXA) Information

The first architecture to support CEX-like trade speeds while also protecting user privacy and funds by not requiring centralized fund custody.

TXA merges centralized order management with decentralized settlement to create the world's first hDEX (Hybrid-Decentralized Exchange)