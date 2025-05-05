uBTC Price (UBTC)
The live price of uBTC (UBTC) today is 97,124 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 495.23M USD. UBTC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key uBTC Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- uBTC price change within the day is -0.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 5.10K USD
Get real-time price updates of the UBTC to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of uBTC to USD was $ -155.02996835903.
In the past 30 days, the price change of uBTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of uBTC to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of uBTC to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -155.02996835903
|-0.15%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of uBTC: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.22%
-0.15%
+2.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
- Empower #Bitcoin with Next-gen Liquid Staking - uBTC is a Liquid Staking Derivative (LSD) representing staked Bitcoin assets. It is designed to provide liquidity while enabling users to earn yield on their BTC holdings. Users can use uBTC in the following ways: • DeFi Participation: uBTC can be used across supported DeFi protocols for lending, farming, trading, and liquidity provision, allowing holders to maximize capital efficiency. • Cross-Chain Yield Aggregation: uBTC is designed to operate across multiple Layer 1 and Layer 2 networks, enabling users to harvest yields from diverse ecosystems. • Staking and Reward Access: Holding uBTC gives users access to additional reward opportunities through UniRouter’s yield pools and partner protocols. • Liquidity without Lock-up: Unlike traditional staking, uBTC allows users to stay liquid while still earning yield from the underlying staked assets.
