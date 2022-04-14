UCHAIN (UCN) Tokenomics
Revolutionary Blockchain Technologies by UCHAIN
What is the UCHAIN The high-speed blockchain, able to process more than 2000 transactions per second, is the perfect solution to improve every aspect of our lives
UCHAIN scalability With UCHAIN, the possibilities are virtually limitless. You can implement any idea as if there was a game by developing applications made possible by smart contracts
Security and decentralization UCHAIN's decentralization and higher speed provide maximum security for the main network.
What will be developed with UCHAIN? We are working on many excellent features and platforms to build better solutions for modern lifestyle. We will be happy to present these features to you after the development.
NFT marketplace The best place to create, sell and buy non-fungible tokens (NFT)
Meme coins portfolio Our solution for meme coins, just for a fun, growing community
Resource market Blockchain solution that allows borrowing and staking of assets for profit and renting of network resources
Game sector Platform for the development of the gaming industry using blockchain and all ULTIMA products
UCHAIN A high-speed blockchain ecosystem with revolutionary splitting technology and cutting-edge products
Explore key tokenomics and price data for UCHAIN (UCN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
UCHAIN (UCN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of UCHAIN (UCN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UCN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UCN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.