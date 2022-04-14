Discover key insights into UCHAIN (UCN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

UCHAIN (UCN) Information

Revolutionary Blockchain Technologies by UCHAIN

What is the UCHAIN The high-speed blockchain, able to process more than 2000 transactions per second, is the perfect solution to improve every aspect of our lives

UCHAIN scalability With UCHAIN, the possibilities are virtually limitless. You can implement any idea as if there was a game by developing applications made possible by smart contracts

Security and decentralization UCHAIN's decentralization and higher speed provide maximum security for the main network.

What will be developed with UCHAIN? We are working on many excellent features and platforms to build better solutions for modern lifestyle. We will be happy to present these features to you after the development.

NFT marketplace The best place to create, sell and buy non-fungible tokens (NFT)

Meme coins portfolio Our solution for meme coins, just for a fun, growing community

Resource market Blockchain solution that allows borrowing and staking of assets for profit and renting of network resources

Game sector Platform for the development of the gaming industry using blockchain and all ULTIMA products

UCHAIN A high-speed blockchain ecosystem with revolutionary splitting technology and cutting-edge products