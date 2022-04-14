Uhosu (UHOSU) Tokenomics
First $UHOSU on ethereum - The real Doge’s father. A new frontier in the Dogeverse.
Our goal is to revive the UHOSU token through a community-led takeover after the original developer stepped away. As a meme coin, it doesn’t have a specific utility, but we’re not focused on short-term price movements. Instead, we want to foster a strong community by organizing fun events and participating in charity initiatives, creating a culture that everyone can enjoy and be proud of
Uhosu (UHOSU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Uhosu (UHOSU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Uhosu (UHOSU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UHOSU tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UHOSU tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
