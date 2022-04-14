Ultimate Frog Racing (UFR) Information

Ultimate Frog Racing (UFR): The world’s most entertaining new sports organization and the fastest, most memeable token on Solana. Real frogs, real races, winner takes all. Join the race, embrace the pace.

We have live streaming of different frogs streamed live. If your frog wins, you'll share the prize pool with other winners based on the size of your stake. Own a real life racing frog via an NFT.