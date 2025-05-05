Unbound Finance Price (UNB)
Unbound Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial platform that is building a derivative layer over the existing AMMs with a view to increase the overall capital efficiency of the DeFi space. Liquidity providers can compound their earnings by leveraging their LP tokens to mint UND (decentralized, cross-chain, stablecoin soft pegged to the US dollar) and uETH. The protocol is characterized by several unique features, some of which include: Get Liquidity Without Removing Assets From Liquidity Pool Users can keep their liquidity on a DEX in a liquidity pool and still have additional stablecoins to trade on different AMMs. For example, if a user has $10,000 locked in the $USDT-$USDC pool on Uniswap, that user can lock up their LPTs on Unbound and mint stable coins ($UND) worth $8,000 on BSC to trade on PancakeSwap while the users liquidity is still on Uniswap thereby enjoying the benefits of fee on Uniswap and having enough liquidity to trade on PancakeSwap. This way Unbound will be able to move liquidity from AMMs across different chains to PancakeSwap and vice versa without physically removing liquidity. Debt-Free Borrowing The protocol charges no interest on loans taken out by the liquidity providers. To redeem their loan, they simply repay the amount of UND or uETH they borrowed to retrieve their collateral (i.e. their LP tokens). Liquidation-free Collateralization Unbound completely nixes the liquidation engine seen with more collateralized lending platforms. As a result, users do not need to concern themselves with the potential liquidation of their collateral. Instead, Unbound uses SAFU, an emergency insurance fund, to secure the collateralized assets of borrowers during so-called ‘black swan’ events. Perpetual Borrowing At Unbound, loans have no fixed repayment deadline. Users can unlock their collateralized assets any time by paying back the outstanding debt — without any restrictions. The UND Stablecoin Unbound Finance’s first product is the cross-chain, decentralized stablecoin known as UND. It is an ERC-20 token soft-pegged to the US dollar and backed by user deposits. Secured Price Oracles The platform uses a geometric mean of highly secured price oracles including Uniswap’s TWAP (Time Weighted Average Price) and Chainlink to obtain accurate asset price information. It also makes use of the “block limit lock mechanism” as a security measure against flash loan attacks and other related cyber-attacks. This is a protection mechanism that forces users to wait for at least three to five blocks of confirmation to again interact with the smart contracts. Besides this, the protocol has been subjected to a series of audits to further enhance the security of the platform. Cross-Chain Bridges Unbound is working to establish strategic partnerships with projects building across multiple blockchains. In line with this, it is also constructing cross-chain bridges to enable UND and other synthetic assets to be transferred across multiple blockchains.
