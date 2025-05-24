UNIFI Price (UNIFI)
The live price of UNIFI (UNIFI) today is 5.14 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UNIFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UNIFI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.93M USD
- UNIFI price change within the day is -2.12%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the UNIFI to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UNIFI price information.
During today, the price change of UNIFI to USD was $ -0.11165948263498.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UNIFI to USD was $ +0.1459030120.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UNIFI to USD was $ -1.2291631520.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UNIFI to USD was $ -5.440748565643145.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.11165948263498
|-2.12%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1459030120
|+2.84%
|60 Days
|$ -1.2291631520
|-23.91%
|90 Days
|$ -5.440748565643145
|-51.42%
Discover the latest price analysis of UNIFI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.60%
-2.12%
-7.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Midas Labs is gaming publisher infrastructure & ecosystem to help onboard and monetize independent gaming studios, with web3 incentive mechanisms. Our mission is to onboard the next wave of gaming studios unto web3, leveraging on the value of digital assets for gamers, a strong offline partnership & in-market presence. Midas Labs publishes its own flaghship gamefi titles as well as promising gaming partners unto web3.
