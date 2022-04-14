United Nations of Memes (UNOM) Information

The United Nations of Memes (UNOM) is the governing body of all meme nations — a global council where creativity, culture, and community unite under one banner.

UNOM is more than just a project — it’s a movement to bring order, recognition, and power to the ever-expanding meme economy. In a world where memes drive culture, narratives, and even markets, UNOM stands as the central hub, bridging all meme tribes and ensuring that every nation of humor, satire, and art has a voice.

Through governance, collaboration, and collective energy, UNOM empowers meme creators, traders, and communities to come together and shape the future of meme culture on the blockchain. Every meme nation is welcome, every story matters, and together we build a stronger, united ecosystem.