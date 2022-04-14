United Nations of Memes (UNOM) Tokenomics
The United Nations of Memes (UNOM) is the governing body of all meme nations — a global council where creativity, culture, and community unite under one banner.
UNOM is more than just a project — it’s a movement to bring order, recognition, and power to the ever-expanding meme economy. In a world where memes drive culture, narratives, and even markets, UNOM stands as the central hub, bridging all meme tribes and ensuring that every nation of humor, satire, and art has a voice.
Through governance, collaboration, and collective energy, UNOM empowers meme creators, traders, and communities to come together and shape the future of meme culture on the blockchain. Every meme nation is welcome, every story matters, and together we build a stronger, united ecosystem.
Understanding the tokenomics of United Nations of Memes (UNOM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UNOM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UNOM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
