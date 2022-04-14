UrDEX Finance (URD) Tokenomics
UrDEX Finance (URD) Information
What is the project about? UrDEX - Decentralized Exchange, Non-Custodial Perpetual DEX, Launchpad Project on the Arbitrum Chain. UrDEX Finance offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including a Decentralized Exchange, a Decentralized Perpetual Exchange, Yield Instruments, AMM framework, Staking, Farming, and Launchpad.
What makes your project unique? UrDEX is a community-driven project that aims to solve the liquidity problem by enabling disparate forms of liquidity to connect with markets in a decentralized way. The project offers a comprehensive range of products and services, including a Decentralized Exchange, a Decentralized Perpetual Exchange, yield instruments, an AMM framework and staking, and a Launchpad. UrDEX's unique approach is that it intertwines many decentralized markets and instruments, creating a broader range of network effects.
History of your project. UrDEX Finance was formed in January 2023, building Decentralized Exchange, Non-Custodial Perpetual DEX, Launchpad. We all have a lot of experience and qualifications in the Blockchain field, including 27 core members. UrDEX team members are from several countries all over the world.
What’s next for your project? Launching features: 🔹Fully Decentralized and Non-Custodial 🔹Staking and Farming URD 🔹UrDEX Launchpad 🔹Zero Price Impact Trades powered by Chainlink oracles 🔹Fair Launch and DAO-Driven 🔹Loyalty Rewards 🔹Strategic Partners Pool
What can your token be used for?
- Staking: URD holders can stake their tokens in the UrDEX DAO governance system to earn rewards.
- Protocol Fee: Users who use the UrDEX platform pay fees in URD tokens. These fees are used to fund the DAO treasury
- Governance: URD holders can participate in the UrDEX DAO governance system.
- Launchpad: UrDEX Launchpad allows users to stake URD to participate in UrDEX Launchpad
- Incentive Mechanisms: URD rewards are paid out to users who participate in the UrDEX Loyalty Program
UrDEX Finance (URD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for UrDEX Finance (URD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
UrDEX Finance (URD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of UrDEX Finance (URD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of URD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many URD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
