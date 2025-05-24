USDT yVault Price (YVUSDT)
The live price of USDT yVault (YVUSDT) today is 1.1 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. YVUSDT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USDT yVault Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 0.00 USD
- USDT yVault price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the YVUSDT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate YVUSDT price information.
During today, the price change of USDT yVault to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USDT yVault to USD was $ +0.0024139500.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USDT yVault to USD was $ +0.0056265000.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USDT yVault to USD was $ +0.0038063286012528.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +0.0024139500
|+0.22%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0056265000
|+0.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0038063286012528
|+0.35%
Discover the latest price analysis of USDT yVault: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
--
+0.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 YVUSDT to VND
₫28,205.1
|1 YVUSDT to AUD
A$1.683
|1 YVUSDT to GBP
￡0.803
|1 YVUSDT to EUR
€0.957
|1 YVUSDT to USD
$1.1
|1 YVUSDT to MYR
RM4.653
|1 YVUSDT to TRY
₺42.922
|1 YVUSDT to JPY
¥156.783
|1 YVUSDT to RUB
₽87.439
|1 YVUSDT to INR
₹93.665
|1 YVUSDT to IDR
Rp17,741.933
|1 YVUSDT to KRW
₩1,502.732
|1 YVUSDT to PHP
₱60.841
|1 YVUSDT to EGP
￡E.54.879
|1 YVUSDT to BRL
R$6.226
|1 YVUSDT to CAD
C$1.507
|1 YVUSDT to BDT
৳134.024
|1 YVUSDT to NGN
₦1,748.802
|1 YVUSDT to UAH
₴45.672
|1 YVUSDT to VES
Bs103.4
|1 YVUSDT to PKR
Rs310.112
|1 YVUSDT to KZT
₸562.65
|1 YVUSDT to THB
฿35.717
|1 YVUSDT to TWD
NT$33.011
|1 YVUSDT to AED
د.إ4.037
|1 YVUSDT to CHF
Fr0.902
|1 YVUSDT to HKD
HK$8.613
|1 YVUSDT to MAD
.د.م10.109
|1 YVUSDT to MXN
$21.175