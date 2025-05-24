USDV Price (USDV)
The live price of USDV (USDV) today is 0.992186 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. USDV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key USDV Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 65.90 USD
- USDV price change within the day is -1.01%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of USDV to USD was $ -0.01014716502599.
In the past 30 days, the price change of USDV to USD was $ -0.0064092239.
In the past 60 days, the price change of USDV to USD was $ +0.0066169876.
In the past 90 days, the price change of USDV to USD was $ +0.0001745227486799.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.01014716502599
|-1.01%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0064092239
|-0.64%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0066169876
|+0.67%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0001745227486799
|+0.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of USDV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.14%
-1.01%
-1.18%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
USDV is an overcollateralized stablecoin running on the Fantom, BNB, Venom and Ethereum blockchain. USDV is designed to maintain a stable value against the US dollar. Since USDV is pegged to the US dollar, it means that 1 USDV is equal to ~$1. USDV is backed by a cryptocurrency collateral, which is held in an amount greater than the amount of stablecoins issued. Hence, when users deposit accepted digital assets (wBTC, wETH or FTM) as collateral into vaults, USDV is successfully minted. This is known as "overcollateralization" and is intended to provide a buffer against price fluctuations and ensure stability in the value of stablecoin. Moreover, USDV is decentralized and non-custodial, i.e. only users have direct access to their funds. Users will not be charged any interest for minting USDV using vaults. That said, they can hold their collateral in vaults and use minted USDV without paying any interest.
