Utility NexusMind Price (UNMD)
The live price of Utility NexusMind (UNMD) today is 1.81 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. UNMD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Utility NexusMind Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Utility NexusMind price change within the day is +0.57%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the UNMD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of Utility NexusMind to USD was $ +0.01024628.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Utility NexusMind to USD was $ +0.1920366560.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Utility NexusMind to USD was $ -0.4138726090.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Utility NexusMind to USD was $ -3.957598043683447.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01024628
|+0.57%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1920366560
|+10.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4138726090
|-22.86%
|90 Days
|$ -3.957598043683447
|-68.61%
Discover the latest price analysis of Utility NexusMind: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.81%
+0.57%
-6.92%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"NexusMind is a revolutionary decentralized social software that has been dubbed the ""Twitter Killer"". UNMD is the utility token with fixed supply of 1 billion tokens and could been earned when users contribute on site.The app is built on the cutting-edge decentralized network Nostr, which provides users with greater control over their social media experience. With NexusMind, users can enjoy a more secure and private social networking experience that is not controlled by a central authority. Unlike traditional social media platforms, NexusMind allows users to connect with others in a completely decentralized and transparent manner, ensuring that users remain in control of their data at all times. Additionally, NexusMind offers a wide range of innovative features and tools that enable users to customize their experience to their liking, including customizable profiles, real-time messaging, and advanced privacy settings. With its user-centric design and state-of-the-art technology, NexusMind is poised to revolutionize the world of social media and usher in a new era of decentralized networking."
