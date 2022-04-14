Utility Web3Shot (UW3S) Tokenomics
"Web3Shot is building a learning platform for massive web3 adoption, providing interesting Learn-to-Earn products and onboarding infrastructures for users and businesses to enter the new world of web3. With our easy-to-use Learn-to-Earn product and other gamified learning experiences, Web3Shot is aiming at onboard billions of users to web3 world. It’s open to all, because in building a new iteration of the Web, we bring together the best projects in the space to create quizzes. At the same time, we are also building a powerful community, with our members at the center, for collective learning. UW3S is designed to be the only utility token in the ecosystem, with a total supply of 10 billion. The rationale for this utility token is tied to the monetization capabilities of the Web3Shot platform Token Utility UW3S is allocated based on users' in-app tasks. Specifically: Quizzes, allowing users to learn and understand the web3 concepts in different scenarios and earn in-app GEMs. Competitions, rewarding users with attractive prize pool, based on intense leveling mode and daily quizzes results. Referral, encouraging users to spread the word and invite acquaintances. Token Spending Mechanism For the sustainability of the gamification experience, a token spending mechanism has been designed into the system. In-App Spending Use UW3S to acquire activities rights, virtual assets and properties, enhanced experience payments, and premium features. The first use case of UW3S would be the payment for Web3Shot Passport."
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of UW3S tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many UW3S tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
