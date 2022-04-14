VAPE (VAPE) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into VAPE (VAPE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
VAPE (VAPE) Information

VAPE is the governance and utility token for VaporDEX, our decentralized exchange on the Avalanche network. As VaporDEX grows and evolves, VAPE will be an increasingly integral part of our DEX and ecosystem. Holding VAPE gives you access to participate in governance measures related to VaporDEX and VAPE itself — as well as giving you access to incremental value experiences that require VAPE to participate or benefit from.

As VaporDEX and our ecosystem grows, VAPE will play a critical role in enabling our community to benefit from the value experiences that are available through our products, solutions, and services. With the VAPE token, we’re designing a token economy that is ideally suited to continually adapt and evolve with our macro ecosystem. VAPE’s role grows in the direction that the ecosystem grows.

When you earn VAPE through one of its primary markets, it’s evidence and a celebration of you contributing value to your peer community through one or more ways. VAPE is not an incentive, it’s a reward. VAPE is not for everyone, its for anyone who adds value through our carefully designed products and value experiences.

https://www.vapordex.io/

VAPE (VAPE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for VAPE (VAPE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 790.56K
$ 790.56K$ 790.56K
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 242.77K
$ 242.77K$ 242.77K
All-Time High:
$ 1.25
$ 1.25$ 1.25
All-Time Low:
$ 0.149932
$ 0.149932$ 0.149932
Current Price:
$ 0.30875
$ 0.30875$ 0.30875

VAPE (VAPE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of VAPE (VAPE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VAPE tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VAPE tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.