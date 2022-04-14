Vatan (VATAN) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Vatan (VATAN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Vatan (VATAN) Information

What is VATAN?

The VATAN token ("Vatan") is the foundational asset of the Vatan ecosystem, a revolutionary platform designed to integrate blockchain technology into diverse industries. With its native blockchain, cryptocurrency exchange, NFT marketplace, payment gateway, and iGaming solutions, VATAN empowers users with unparalleled access to innovative decentralized services. This whitepaper outlines the core components of the Vatan ecosystem, the unique features of the VATAN token, and the vision for building a decentralized future.

Why Vatan Platform?

Vatan offers a wide and diverse range of gaming options. Over 5000 Casino Games Vatan casino offerings cover a variety of game types, including slots, table games (such as blackjack, roulette, and baccarat), and immersive live dealer games that bring the casino floor directly to your screen.

50+ Proprietary Games These are tailored for the growing crypto player base, including popular games like Plinko and Crash, which offer innovative, high-risk, high-reward gameplay ideal for cryptocurrency users.

Sports Betting Vatan also offers a comprehensive sportsbook with betting options for major leagues and events worldwide. From football to esports, we provide a seamless experience for sports enthusiasts.

Poker Variation Players can enjoy a variety of poker variants, including Texas Hold'em, Omaha, and exclusive tournament formats

Official Website:
https://www.vatan.game

Vatan (VATAN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Vatan (VATAN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 484.59M
$ 484.59M$ 484.59M
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 29.57K
$ 29.57K$ 29.57K
All-Time High:
$ 0.089928
$ 0.089928$ 0.089928
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00005995
$ 0.00005995$ 0.00005995
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Vatan (VATAN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Vatan (VATAN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of VATAN tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many VATAN tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand VATAN's tokenomics, explore VATAN token's live price!

mc_how_why_title
