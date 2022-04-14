Venator Universe (VNT) Tokenomics
Venator Universe is a sci-fi RPG survival game that utilizes blockchain infrastructure and is fortified with Web 3 security solutions. Players experience a plethora of entertainment elements, from mining and gathering to production and arena tournaments, from hoverbike races to crate hunting, and from construction to colony plundering. In our game, where virtual values turn into real ones, whether you want to socialize at the space station, incite chaos on PvP open planets, or establish your own civilization on a secure habitat planet
We're confident you'll enjoy your time with us. Get your ticket now and board the ship!
Understanding the tokenomics of Venator Universe (VNT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of VNT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many VNT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.