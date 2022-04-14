VibrantX (VIBE) Information

VibrantX, officially backed by Aptos, is your one-stop shop for a comprehensive DeFi experience. We're dedicated to providing high-yield investment strategies and complete portfolio management tools, simplifying your journey into decentralized finance. Through a set of investment strategies secured and enforced by smart contracts, VibrantX maximizes the user rewards from various liquidity pools (LPs),‌ ‌automated market-making (AMM) projects,‌ ‌and‌ ‌other yield‌ farming ‌opportunities in the Aptos DeFi ecosystem.

In addition, VibrantX offers Portfolio Management, allowing users to holistically manage their assets and activity in one place, from wallet performance to DeFi position summary.